Howard police arrest two men in involvement with Columbia home invasions

Two men, one from Howard County and the other from Anne Arundel, were arrested in connection with two Columbia home invasions where they allegedly broke into homes, displayed guns, assaulted residents and stole items, Howard County Police announced Thursday.

Terrance Pearson, 37, of Elkridge, and Timothy Branch, 24, of Millersville are each charged with two counts of home invasion, armed robbery, firearm violations and burglary, police said.

On Tuesday, police responded to the Tamar Meadow Apartments Complex in Columbia where a man reported two males, whose faces were covered, entered his residence, displayed guns, assaulted him and stole cash, electronics and sneakers before fleeing. Police said the victim was “not seriously injured.”

Police responded to a Columbia townhome in 9600 block of Quarry Bridge Court on March 17 where three victims reported that several males, with covered faces, entered the residence through the basement. The suspects then displayed guns, assaulted the victims and stole cash and two guns before fleeing. None of the victims were seriously injured, police said.

Howard police were able to identify, locate and arrest the two through investigation, shorty after the second home invasion.

Branch and Pearson were served search warrants on their residences and vehicles where police discovered stolen items, including guns, from both home invasions, police said.

Both are being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Neither have a specific attorney’s listed, rather both are being represented by the county’s public defender office, according to online court records. The public defender’s office did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing as police determine a motive as they do not believe the suspects knew any of the victims, police said.

Police are working to identify other suspects involved in the first home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Howard police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

