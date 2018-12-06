Howard County's police chief stepping down

After a 35-year-career with the Howard County Police Department, Chief Gary L. Gardner is bowing out.

“While this was a challenging decision, I look forward to the future and spending more time with family,” Gardner said in a statement. “I am proud of what we have accomplished over the past four and a half years, and I know the agency will continue to build upon a foundation of excellence.”

Gardner, who has been chief since 2014, said his last day is Dec. 31, police announced Thursday.

His retirement announcement came three days after Calvin Ball was sworn in as county executive.

Ball, who will select a new chief, has replaced a number of key staff members from the administration of Allan Kittleman, the one-term Republican who lost his re-election bid.

A Ball spokesman declined to comment on whether police chief candidates have been interviewed.

Gardner is the second top county law enforcement office to depart this year.

Bill McMahon, the former county police chief who was appointed Howard County sheriff two years ago, lost his bid for a full four-year term in last month’s election.

In neighboring Baltimore County, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., who was sworn into office this week, said Wednesday that he intends to retain current police Chief Terrence B. Sheridan for six months while he conducts a national search for a replacement.

Gardner has served in nearly every capacity in the Howard department, including as the deputy chief of administration, chief of staff, commander of the criminal investigations bureau, public information officer and commander in the patrol division.

With reporting from The Baltimore Sun. This story will be updated.

