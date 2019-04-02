Howard County fatal and nonfatal overdoses are down compared to this time last year

When compared to March of last year, fatal overdoses have slightly dipped and nonfatal overdoses are down in Howard County, according to county police.

There were eight fatal overdoses — five confirmed opioid-related with the remaining three “suspected” to be due to opioids — through last month, according to Seth Hoffman, a police spokesman. In March 2018, there were 11 fatalities, all confirmed opioid overdoses.

For nonfatal, there have been 44 recorded through last month, while there were 56 recorded last March.

There have been a total of 52 fatal and nonfatal overdoses recorded in Howard for 2019 so far.

There were 187 nonfatal overdoses and 41 fatal — 31 of those being opioid related — recorded in all of 2018.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in response to Maryland’s opioid crisis in March 2018, pledging to spend $10 million a year over the next five years. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, who lives in Columbia, serves as the chair of the state’s Heroin and Opioid Emergency Task Force.

At all times, Howard police and the fire department’s fire engines and ambulances carry the drug naloxone, which can reverse the symptoms of an opioid overdose. Also known under its commercial name Narcan, it is available in automated external defibrillator boxes in all county-owned buildings.

Howard’s police department has a full-time opioid coordinator who monitors overdose trends, works with victims and families, and tries to help stop the cycle of death and drug misuse, police Chief Lisa Myers has previously said.

To better combat the epidemic, county fire and rescues services have increased the amount of naloxone carried by employees, Brad Tanner, a fire department spokesman, previously said.

In February, the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center in Columbia, working in partnership with the Howard County Health Department, received a nearly $1.1 million opioid response grant from the Maryland Department of Health to establish 24-hour crisis services at the center.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. CAPTION Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford speaks about outgoing Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman at the George Howard Building on Friday, November 30, 2018. Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford speaks about outgoing Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman at the George Howard Building on Friday, November 30, 2018.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera