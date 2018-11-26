Howard delegate looks to change school board election, again

As someone who has ran for Howard County Board of Education twice, successfully earning a seat in November, Vicky Cutroneo understands how “incredibly difficult” it is to run a countywide campaign for the nonpartisan race.

Cutroneo, an incoming school board member, is in favor of a proposed bill to elect five of the seven school board candidates by councilmanic districts, with the remaining two members elected at large.

“I ran the first time with a lot of publicity and I still didn’t win,” Cutroneo said. “This time I had the [teachers] union support, which was huge, but I think running by district makes your less reliant on big organizational support.”

Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, who represents Howard County, is again sponsoring a bill to change the way school board members are elected ahead of the Maryland General Assembly legislative session. Atterbeary sponsored the same legislation two years ago, but it failed to pass during the 2016 session.

In 2017, an amended bill passed, altering the amount of time served by certain school board members.

The top two candidates with the most votes in the November election, Cutroneo and Chao Wu, received the traditional four-year term and the third and fourth place winners, Jen Mallo and Sabina Taj will each serve a two-year term, according to Cutroneo.

Howard residents had an opportunity to testify on upcoming proposed legislation that would go before the Maryland General Assembly, including changes to the school board election, during a public hearing Monday night at the George Howard Building in Ellicott City.

Cindy Vaillancourt, the outgoing school board chairwoman, testified that the current school board will not take a position on the proposed bill, leaving it to the incoming board. The new board is sworn in on Dec. 3.

As an individual, Vaillancourt is supportive of the bill.

“My support for this initiative was for people of more varied economic backgrounds to launch a campaign,” she said. “Countywide races are expensive … it precludes people from varied socioeconomic backgrounds from even trying.”

Colleen Morris, president of the teachers union, spoke in support of the bill during Monday’s hearing. Prior to the hearing, Morris spoke with the Howard County Times about the proposed bill.

The teachers union supported the bill two years ago because “it made sense, it’s the way the county council has gone due to the growth in our county,” according to Morris.

Routinely, the teachers union endorses school board candidates during election cycles.

“We do believe that everyone who runs for the Board of Education does have the best interest for all students when they run,” Morris said.

While each candidate comes in with their own strengths and expertise, Morris said she doesn’t think candidates would only apply them to their respective district but throughout the county.

Cutroneo, who did not testify, echoed Morris, saying “I don’t think people getting in on the Board of Education only do it to serve one part of the county.”

Robert Miller, a Columbia resident who unsuccessfully ran for a school board seat in November, urged the delegation to “not leap before you look.”

Citing that the “negatives outweigh the positives,” Miller gave an example of how parents who live in one district but have a student, or students, who attend a county public school in different district due to various reasons — including JumpStart, a program offered at specific county high schools that allows students to earn college credits — would not be able to vote for the candidate in their child’s school district.

Miller also noted that moving to district seats could unseat current board members if two of them live in the same district.

“I want to vote for the best candidates, whether [or not] they live in my district,” Miller said.

It would be up to the school board candidate to either run for a district or at large seat, Atterbeary previously said.

If passed, the bill would come in effect for the 2020 election where county voters would begin to elect candidates for district seats and for the remaining two at-large seats in the 2022 election, according to the proposed legislation.

The legislative session begins Jan. 9.

