Columbia woman charged with murdering her newborn

A Columbia woman was arrested Wednesday night and charged with murdering her newborn son, who was found dead inside a zipped plastic bag at her home in November, Howard County police announced Thursday morning.

Moira Akers, 38, who lives in the Carved Stone townhomes in Columbia, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, police said. Akers is also being charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, according to online court records.

Akers was transported from her residence to Howard County General Hospital on Nov. 1, with police being called to the hospital.

It was determined through investigation that Akers had recently given birth inside her home. After responding to her home, investigators found a “male newborn in a zipped plastic bag under blankets in a closet,” police said. The baby was deceased.

A recently completed autopsy report found the infant was full-term and alive at birth. Classified a homicide, the cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation and exposure, police said.

When looking at Akers’ internet search history, police said they discovered multiple searches on how to terminate a pregnancy.

Debra Saltz, Akers attorney, couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Akers is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera