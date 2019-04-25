Columbia woman charged with murdering her newborn

A Columbia woman was arrested Wednesday night and charged with murdering her newborn son, who was found dead inside a zipped plastic bag at her home in November, Howard County police announced Thursday morning.
Moira Akers, 38, who lives in the Carved Stone townhomes in Columbia, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, police said. Akers is also being charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, according to online court records.
It was determined through investigation that Akers had recently given birth inside her home. After responding to her home, investigators found a “male newborn in a zipped plastic bag under blankets in a closet,” police said. The baby was deceased.
A recently completed autopsy report found the infant was full-term and alive at birth. Classified a homicide, the cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation and exposure, police said.
When looking at Akers’ internet search history, police said they discovered multiple searches on how to terminate a pregnancy.
Debra Saltz, Akers attorney, couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.
Akers is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.