Howard County high school graduations will be from May 23 through May 30

With graduation less than two months away, Howard County schools announced Friday the official ceremony schedule for its 12 high schools and the Cedar Lane School.
The graduations will take place between May 23 and May 30.
All graduations, with the exception of the Cedar Lane School, the county’s special education center, will be held at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.
Cedar Lane’s ceremony will be at the school on Scaggsville Road in Fulton.
All graduations will be live-streamed and available on-demand after each ceremony.
Thursday, May 23
10 a.m. Cedar Lane School
Friday, May 24
8 a.m. Reservoir High School
Noon Marriotts Ridge High School
4 p.m. Atholton High School
Tuesday, May 28
11 a.m. Long Reach High School
3 p.m. Hammond High School
7 p.m. Howard High School
Wednesday, May 29
11 a.m. Centennial High School
3 p.m. Wilde Lake High School
7 p.m. River Hill High School
Thursday, May 30
11 a.m. Glenelg High School
3 p.m. Mt. Hebron High School
7 p.m. Oakland Mills High School
