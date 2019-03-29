News Maryland Howard County

Howard County high school graduations will be from May 23 through May 30

Jess Nocera
With graduation less than two months away, Howard County schools announced Friday the official ceremony schedule for its 12 high schools and the Cedar Lane School.

The graduations will take place between May 23 and May 30.

All graduations, with the exception of the Cedar Lane School, the county’s special education center, will be held at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.

Cedar Lane’s ceremony will be at the school on Scaggsville Road in Fulton.

All graduations will be live-streamed and available on-demand after each ceremony.

Thursday, May 23

10 a.m. Cedar Lane School

Friday, May 24

8 a.m. Reservoir High School

Noon Marriotts Ridge High School

4 p.m. Atholton High School

Tuesday, May 28

11 a.m. Long Reach High School

3 p.m. Hammond High School

7 p.m. Howard High School

Wednesday, May 29

11 a.m. Centennial High School

3 p.m. Wilde Lake High School

7 p.m. River Hill High School

Thursday, May 30

11 a.m. Glenelg High School

3 p.m. Mt. Hebron High School

7 p.m. Oakland Mills High School

