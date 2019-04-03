Jewish Federation of Howard County hosting annual Good Deeds Day on Sunday

The Jewish Federation of Howard County is hosting its fourth annual Good Deeds Day on Sunday, the international day of volunteering.

Nine different volunteer sites will take place throughout the county, including:

Build-A-Bear workshop at the Mall in Columbia where toy bears will be stuffed for children in hospitals

Success in Style at Savage Mill, where clothing will be sorted and labeled for Charity’s Closet

Heartlands Senior Living Village in Ellicott City where young children will visit residents

Lorien Health Center, an assisted living center in Columbia, where volunteers will plant with residents

Oakland Mills Interfaith Center where food bags for children and toiletries packages for those who are homeless will be made

Small Miracles Cat & Dog Rescue where volunteers will care for the animals

J-Serve where a number of community projects will take place being put on by BBYO, a Jewish teen organization

Food on the 15th at the Tiber Hudson community in Ellicott City where a mini grocery store will be set up for residents

Red Cross blood drive at Temple Isaiah in Fulton

The federation, a nonprofit organization, is hosting all the sites in partnership with community organizations. The volunteer opportunities are open to everyone.

“Generating positive change through efforts like Good Deeds Day is part of the federation’s mission to give back to the community and engage in a core Jewish value, that of tikkun olam, repairing the world,” according to a press release from the federation.

Barbara Frederick, who serves on the Good Deeds Day committee, said in a statement, “Working as a site coordinator for Good Deeds Day makes me feel like a better citizen, motivated by my faith to make my community better.”

“Serving on the Good Deeds Day committee spoke to me because I place a high value on performing acts of kindness,” she added. “The Jewish families of Howard County especially support community events when their children can experience hands-on activities.”

For more information about Good Deeds Day, contact the federation's program director Shauna Leavey at 410-730-4976, ext. 118, or visit www.JewishHowardCounty.org/GoodDeedsDay.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. CAPTION Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford speaks about outgoing Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman at the George Howard Building on Friday, November 30, 2018. Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford speaks about outgoing Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman at the George Howard Building on Friday, November 30, 2018.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera