Howard police charge Ellicott City man in drug trafficking crime in Howard and Carroll counties

Howard County police say they have arrested an Ellicott City man after finding firearms, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash at both his residence on Old Saint Johns Lane and at a second location in Westminster.
Alec Vazquez, 21, was arrested Feb. 21 during a traffic stop after police found THC oil — also known as “dab,” the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — police said Tuesday.
Vazquez is charged with multiple counts of drug possession with the intent to distribute, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, related charges, with additional charges are pending.
Police said that after serving a search warrant at Vazquez’s residence, detectives found nearly 10 pounds of suspect marijuana, a loaded shotgun and assault rifle, 75 grams of suspected THC wax, thousands of dollars in cash and over 10 vaping cartridges filled with suspected THC.
Members of the Carroll County Drug Task Force and Howard detectives went to a second address in Westminster where another 57 pounds of suspected marijuana, two additional shotgun guns and a loaded assault rifle, suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, large amounts of ammunition and other evidence indicative of large-scale drug distribution, police said.
Vazquez is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. No attorney information for him was listed in court documents.