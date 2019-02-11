Nominate your business to be a Baltimore’s Best
29-year-old pedestrian killed while walking on Route 216 in North Laurel

Jess Nocera
A 29-year-old Prince George’s County man was killed when he was hit by a car in North Laurel during the early hours of Monday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Timothy Lewis, of Mount Rainier, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck at about 1 a.m., state police said.

Lewis was attempting to cross from the right shoulder to the left side of the Interstate 95 southbound lanes at Maryland Route 216 when he was hit by a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver remained on scene, police said, and charges are pending the results of an investigation into the crash.

State police from the Waterloo Barrack responded, and the Maryland Department of Transportation SHA provided assistance with traffic and detours.

