Maryland State Police investigating fatal Howard County crash

Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 near Marriottsville Road in Howard County.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was the sole occupant in the 2013 Hyundai Veloster that “for unknown reasons” left the road onto the right side and overturned into the tree line, according to state police.

State police have identified the man, who was declared dead at the scene, but won’t release his information until his next of kin is notified.

Troopers from the Waterloo Barrack and the motor unit responded to the scene, in the westbound I-70 area east of Marriottsville Road, at around 11:50 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

The right lane and shoulder of westbound I-70 was closed for approximately two hours Tuesday to allow for cleanup and further investigation. It reopened just before 2 p.m.

The incident was handled entirely by state police, according to a Howard County police spokesman.

