Howard County police offer reward for information about last week's fatal shooting in Columbia

Howard County police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about last week’s fatal shooting in Columbia.

At approximately 5:21 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 5400 block of Old Tucker Row and found 27-year-old Ronald Carolina Jr., of Columbia, suffering from gunshot wounds. Carolina was found outside of Kahler Hall in the Harper’s Choice Village Center, which houses stores and businesses.

He was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses have reported that multiple male suspects approached Carolina. They then heard multiple shots before the suspects fled, police said.

Police have said they believe the incident might be drug-related. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. Anyone with information may be eligible for the reward.