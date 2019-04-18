What's open and closed in Howard County for Easter weekend

In observance of Good Friday, all Howard County government offices, the 50-plus centers, historic sites and the animal shelter will be closed Friday.

The 77-school district will also be closed Friday and Monday, part of the annual spring vacation for students. Students return to class April 23.

All branches of the Howard County Library System will be closed Friday and Sunday.

Both the county’s District and Circuit courthouses will be open Friday, as well as the Alpha Ridge Landfill in Marriottsville, community centers, parks and the Robinson Nature Center in Columbia. All county trash, recycling, yard trim and food scrap services will be in service Friday.

Banks and all U.S. post offices in Howard will be open Friday due to Good Friday not being considered a federal holiday.

Ellicott City’s Meadowbrook Athletic Center and the activity rooms at both Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill parks will only be open for scheduled programs Friday.

Community centers and facilities will be closed Easter Sunday, while all county parks will be open.

All parking regulations and fees will be in effect Friday, but not Sunday.

Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland operates on regular weekday schedule.

