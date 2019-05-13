165 animals removed from now-closed Columbia animal shelter

Howard County police said Monday that 165 animals were removed from the Animal Welfare Society of Howard County last week.

After a citizen reported “poor conditions” at the shelter, county Animal Control officers removed the animals Friday afternoon. On Friday, police reported more than 100 animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and birds had been removed.

The animals are still receiving veterinary evaluations and are being held at Animal Control, police said Monday.

The Columbia shelter, located in the 8500 block of Davis Road, has been shut down, police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said Monday.

Attempts to contact the shelter last week and on Monday were unsuccessful.

On Friday, Animal Control officers found the animals in poor health and “in unacceptable conditions.” The citizen had reported a foul odor, overcrowding and “a lack of cleanliness,” police said.

At this time the animals are not ready for adoption, Llewellyn said. Police said Friday once the animals are all evaluated, Animal Control will determine which ones are healthy enough to be adopted.

