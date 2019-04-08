10th annual Hope in the Harbor gala in honor of Howard County teen is Thursday

When Ellicott City resident Keeley Imel was 14 years old, she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

A student at Centennial High School at the time, Keeley received treatment at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She ultimately lost her battle with cancer at the age of 18 in 2012.

A fundraising gala was founded in her honor in 2010 and now is held annually in her memory. The 10th annual Hope in the Harbor gala is on Thursday evening at Montgomery Park in Baltimore.

Over the past decade, the gala has raised nearly $3 million for St. Jude, according to a press release.

The annual event “celebrates the lives of local St. Jude patients and the mission they believed in,” according to the St. Jude website.

Also being honored is Will Glowacki, who was born in Columbia and grew up in Centreville.

Glowacki died in 2017 at age 20 from his own battle with brain cancer. A graduate of Queen Anne’s County High School, he had begun attending classes at Towson University before his death.

The gala, from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, will feature a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, and food tastings throughout the evening.

Individual tickets are $195. Guests can register or donate at stjude.org/hopeintheharbor.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera