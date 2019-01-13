Howard County crews respond to snowfall; police say 13 accidents reported, no injuries

Crews from Howard County were working Sunday to clear snow that fell overnight and continued into the morning.

On the county’s Facebook page, officials said the National Weather Service reported roughly 5 inches had fallen in the Columbia area as of Sunday morning, with another 2 to 3 inches expected into the afternoon.

The Howard County Emergency Operations Center was in operation, and on Sunday morning County Executive Calvin Ball was at the Department of Public Works’ Mayfield Shop in Elkridge to visit with highway crews working in response to the storm.

“Things have gone pretty well,” said Ball. “I just wanted to come out and show my appreciation for the great people who are out here working to keep the roads safe.”

Ball said he understood the importance residents place on storm response.

“All of our residents should expect high-quality service. It’s critical to the quality of life,” he said. “So far the response we’ve heard has been very positive.”

Officials said county police had responded to 13 traffic accidents as of early Sunday, with no injuries reported. Cautioned was urged for anyone driving, particularly on bridges and secondary roads.

Ball asked that residents stay off the roads if possible. He said some neighborhood roads still needed to be reached, and also warned that some refreezing could occur later.

State police put a snow emergency plan into effect in Howard County beginning at 8:30 a.m. — which means parking is prohibited on roads and streets designated as snow emergency routes. In addition, all-weather tires are required on vehicles.

Ball also asked residents to check in with any elderly or otherwise vulnerable neighbors.

Grassroots and the Dorsey Community Center were available as cold-weather shelters. Those in need may call the Grassroots 24-hour line at 410-531-6677.

County officials also issued a reminder of a new law passed in the fall that requires that animals housed outside must have access to appropriate shelter, bedding and an unfrozen water source at all times.

The Regional Transportation Agency announced on its website that bus service would begin at noon, and that service to the Clocktower and Shalom Square stops would not be served. For updates on RA service go to transitRTA.com or call 1-800-270-9553.

On its Facebook page, the county suggested that residents check with its Inclement Weather page for links to potential closures or shutdowns, at howardcountymd.gov/inclementweatherlines.

