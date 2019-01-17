News Maryland Howard County

Commission to hear comments on proposed subdivision in Elkridge's Lawyers Hill historic district

Erin B. Logan
Howard County’s Historic Preservation Commission is scheduled to hear comments Thursday on a proposal to build a subdivision in the Lawyers Hill area of Elkridge.

The Lawyers Hill historic district is noted for “Victorian-era architecture and for its role as a 19th century summer community and early commuter suburb for prominent Baltimoreans,” according to its description with the National Register of Historic Places.

The commission reviews plans for development in historic district and makes recommendations. Its meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr., Ellicott City. The public may provide testimony.

The meeting comes a month after Councilwoman Liz Walsh filed pending legislation intended to expand the commission’s oversight on cases such as this.

