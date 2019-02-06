Howard County bill on Historic Preservation Commission panel oversight is tabled

A bill intended to expand oversight of Howard County’s Historic Preservation Commission was tabled this week by its sponsor, County Councilwoman Liz Walsh.

Walsh, a Democrat who represents portions of Ellicott City, said the bill would have allowed the preservation commission to reject or approve site development plans for subdivisions in Lawyers Hill and Ellicott City.

A second Walsh bill, which she said would have closed “loopholes” in conservation exemptions mandated by the Department of Planning and Zoning, was amended to require that applications for the exemption occur in writing, and for the department to track how often is it applied.

“Plainly, tonight’s [council] votes on those bills did not go the way every Not-a-Developer-or-Beholden-to-One had wanted,” Walsh posted online. “Over the next few days we’ll rehash here why we think that happened, what we’ll do differently in March.”

Read more Howard County Times news. »

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan