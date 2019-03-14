Howard Community College's Rep Stage announces its upcoming season

Howard Community College’s Rep Stage announced its 2019-2020 season Thursday afternoon with four productions, including world and regional premieres.

The season kicks off with “Souvenir,” by Stephen Temperley that will run Sept. 5-22, followed by the world premiere of Bob Bartlett's, “E2” from Oct. 31 to Nov. 17.

The regional premiere of “Kill Move Paradise,” by James Ijames will run from Feb. 20, 2020, to March 8, 2020. The season concludes with “Dames at Sea,” from April 30, 2020 to May 17, 2020 with the book and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller and music by Jim Wise.

Rep Stage, a professional regional theatre with its residence at the college, “produces engaging and evocative contemporary American classics and new works,” according to a news release. The theater collaborates with regional artists to fulfill its commitment in bringing richly diverse productions to the area.

Joseph W. Ritsch , Rep Stage producing artistic director, said in a news release, “this season celebrates the power of theatre and how we can create empathy through its storytelling.”

The four productions examine power in its many forms, such as the abuse of power, the power of positive thinking and the power of pre-entertainment, Ritsch said.

The upcoming season “will inspire conversation and ignite imagination,” he said.

“I continue to try and bring stories to our audiences that have a vision for a theatre that fosters radical hospitality, where everyone is welcome, and where we can all see ourselves in the stories we tell,” Ritsch said.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera