Howard Community College's Rep Stage announces its upcoming season

Howard Community College’s Rep Stage announced its 2019-2020 season Thursday afternoon with four productions, including world and regional premieres.
The season kicks off with “Souvenir,” by Stephen Temperley that will run Sept. 5-22, followed by the world premiere of Bob Bartlett's, “E2” from Oct. 31 to Nov. 17.
The regional premiere of “Kill Move Paradise,” by James Ijames will run from Feb. 20, 2020, to March 8, 2020. The season concludes with “Dames at Sea,” from April 30, 2020 to May 17, 2020 with the book and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller and music by Jim Wise.
Rep Stage, a professional regional theatre with its residence at the college, “produces engaging and evocative contemporary American classics and new works,” according to a news release. The theater collaborates with regional artists to fulfill its commitment in bringing richly diverse productions to the area.
Joseph W. Ritsch , Rep Stage producing artistic director, said in a news release, “this season celebrates the power of theatre and how we can create empathy through its storytelling.”
The four productions examine power in its many forms, such as the abuse of power, the power of positive thinking and the power of pre-entertainment, Ritsch said.
The upcoming season “will inspire conversation and ignite imagination,” he said.
“I continue to try and bring stories to our audiences that have a vision for a theatre that fosters radical hospitality, where everyone is welcome, and where we can all see ourselves in the stories we tell,” Ritsch said.