Howard Community College garden gives back to its students

Howard Community College students recently planted kale, green lettuce plants, carrots, beets, mustard greens, turnips, cilantro and dill seeds in the college’s new community garden.

Once harvested, the food will go directly to the college’s food bank to allow for those in need to have access to fresh vegetables and herbs. Howard Community College has had the food bank, which is primarily for students, on campus for five years.

Andrea Barnhart, the garden manager, said the garden “provides a great educational opportunity for students to grow vegetables,” as well as providing fresh vegetables to those in need.

“I think it’s also important for people to understand where their food is coming from,” she added.

HCC freshman Josiah Shoger is volunteering with the garden through the James W. Rouse Scholars Program, an honors and leadership program exclusively for recent high school graduates.

Shoger, 18, who is a visual arts major, was surprised to hear the college did not already have a garden because of its food bank.

“I think the whole idea is great,” the Columbia resident said. “It helps the people get fresh food and gives volunteers a taste of volunteering.”

He has helped lay out the garden’s rows and, on a recent morning, was pulling out grass and planting seeds.

“This is an idea that we have had for a few years and it’s finally coming to fruition,” said Kathleen B. Hetherington, the college’s president.

“Poverty does exist in our county and half of our students receive some sort of financial aid.”

Fifty percent of fall 2018 students who are earning college credits have received some form of financial aid during their time at the college, according to HCC data.

The leftover food will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank, which has locations in Baltimore, Salisbury and Hagerstown.

Rachita Sinah, a freshman studying cybersecurity and general studies, volunteered at the garden with her poetry and short story English class.

“It was nice to help our school community,” the 17-year-old Laurel resident said. “Helping people that we are directly related with.”

Later in the summer, tomatoes and squash will be planted in the garden, Barnhart said.

The plan is to grow 50 varieties of herbs, seeds and plants, she added. The garden was created with compost donated from the county’s composting facility.

Wednesday’s planting will be harvested in four to six weeks, Barnhart said. Follow along the garden’s progress on its Instagram account, @howardccgarden.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera