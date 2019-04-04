Final two teens in Glenelg High hate crime case sentenced to weekends in Howard County jail

The final two teens who were charged with hate crimes in the Glenelg High School graffiti incident that included racial epithets and swastikas being scrawled on the school’s grounds, were sentenced Thursday to weekends in the Howard County Detention Center.

Matthew Lipp, 19, of Woodbine was sentenced to 16 consecutive weekends in jail. Tyler Curtiss, 18, of Brookeville, was sentenced to eight consecutive weekends in jail.

They were sentenced in Howard County Circuit Court by Administrative Judge William V. Tucker. Both had faced potential three-year sentences.

On May 23, the four teens — Glenelg seniors at the time — spray painted over 50 symbols, words and sayings written on all corners of the school grounds. Those areas included the main entrance, near the tennis courts, the stadium press box, bleachers, sidewalks and other locations, prosecutors previously said.

Joshua Shaffer, of Mount Airy, and Seth Taylor, of Glenwood, both 19, were sentenced separately last month.

Shaffer, who prosecutors say wrote the racial epithet targeting Glenelg High Principal David Burton, was sentenced to 18 consecutive weekends in jail. Taylor was sentenced to nine consecutive weekends after prosecutors said he used green spray paint and scrawled “KKK” and swastikas on the school’s property.

Both began their sentences after their hearings.

This story will be updated.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. CAPTION Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford speaks about outgoing Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman at the George Howard Building on Friday, November 30, 2018. Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford speaks about outgoing Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman at the George Howard Building on Friday, November 30, 2018.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera