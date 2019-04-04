Final two teens in Glenelg High hate crime case sentenced to weekends in Howard County jail

The final two teens who were charged with hate crimes in the Glenelg High School graffiti incident that included racial epithets and swastikas being scrawled on the school’s grounds, were sentenced Thursday to weekends in the Howard County Detention Center.
Matthew Lipp, 19, of Woodbine was sentenced to 16 consecutive weekends in jail. Tyler Curtiss, 18, of Brookeville, was sentenced to eight consecutive weekends in jail.
They were sentenced in Howard County Circuit Court by Administrative Judge William V. Tucker. Both had faced potential three-year sentences.
On May 23, the four teens — Glenelg seniors at the time — spray painted over 50 symbols, words and sayings written on all corners of the school grounds. Those areas included the main entrance, near the tennis courts, the stadium press box, bleachers, sidewalks and other locations, prosecutors previously said.
Joshua Shaffer, of Mount Airy, and Seth Taylor, of Glenwood, both 19, were sentenced separately last month.