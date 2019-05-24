A year later, Glenelg High seeks to learn from hate crime incident and spread awareness about inclusivity

As principal of Glenelg High School, David Burton believes it’s his calling to make sure everybody feels a sense of belonging at Howard County’s least diverse high school.

“A reason why I’m here is to build the community as a whole so I don’t want to not do what I think I’m called to do,” he said in his office on a Tuesday morning. “You can take some hits from time to time.”

Last May, Burton’s calling was put to the ultimate test.

May 24, 2018, set out to be a celebratory day. It was the final day of high school for Glenelg seniors and their awards ceremony.

However, school officials were welcomed that morning to a sight anything but joyous. More than 50 swastikas and homophobic and racial slurs were found scrawled all over the school’s main entrance, the stadium press box, bleachers, sidewalks, picnic tables, parking lots and other locations.

One racist epithet found near the school’s tennis courts was targeted at Burton, who is black.

It was “one of the few times in my life I didn’t know what to do for a minute so I had to step away … I had to control my emotions,” Burton said. “I’m the principal, I have to do my job but initially I was vulnerable.”

He found himself stuck at the crossroads between principal, father and husband.

On that morning, Burton stepped into his office, took a deep breath and prayed. Then it was time for him to be the principal and act quickly to remove the graffiti before the awards ceremony.

The night of May 23

On May 23, 2018, the Washington Capitals did the unexpected: They advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in two decades after winning the tie-breaking game against the Tampa Bay Lighting on Tampa’s ice.

Nearly 1,000 miles away in Woodbine, a few soon-to-be high school graduates were celebrating the win together . When the game ended, they decided the night wasn’t over. They grabbed cans of spray paint and headed to Glenelg High to carry out what they thought at the time was a “senior prank.”

At approximately 11:30 p.m., wearing masks and hoods to cover their faces, they arrived at the school. However, the next morning school administration would identify the four as their phones had automatically connected to the school’s Wi-Fi network during the time of the incident.

The four, now all 19 years old, were Joshua Shaffer, of Mount Airy; Seth Taylor, of Glenwood; Matthew Lipp, of Woodbine; and Tyler Curtiss, of Brookeville.

Prosecutors have said Shaffer drew the racist epithet that targeted Burton.

Prior to the incident, Shaffer was removed from the Senior Class Night after Burton learned Shaffer tried to purchase an alcoholic drink, Burton said in court. Even so, Burton said he “gave him grace” by allowing Shaffer to still attend the senior picnic scheduled for a few days later.

“Even though I had showed him some remorse … [seeing the graffiti] it was almost like a gut-punch,” Burton said.

Curtiss, Shaffer and Taylor attended the senior awards ceremony where they were asked to step out by the school’s administration, were read their Miranda Rights, agreed to speak to police and were arrested. Lipp, who did not attend the ceremony, was arrested at his home. They each faced charges related to hate crimes.

During the ceremony, Curtiss had received a scholarship and shook hands with Burton.

The four were indicted in July by the Howard County State’s Attorney's Office. They were sentenced between March and April, all receiving various consecutive weekend jail sentences of a potential three-year sentence to be served at the Howard County Detention Center.

Shaffer received 18 weekends in jail, Lipp received a 16-weekend sentence, Taylor received nine weekends and Curtiss, who spent his 19th birthday behind bars, received eight weekends.

The teens also were each sentenced to fulfill 250 hours of community service to be completed one year from their respective sentencing dates, three years of supervised probation, to submit to any drug and alcohol testing, and to abstain from alcohol, illegal substances and the abuse of prescription drugs.

The four, attempted to be reached through their attorneys, did not respond to a request for comment.

Rising from ‘the black cloud’

At the Glenwood Branch library during his final spring vacation of high school, 18-year-old Wande Owens recalled his disappointment of when he found out which then-Glenelg seniors had participated in the incident.

Owens, one of Glenelg’s best football players in the school’s history, had been teammates with Lipp, Curtiss and Taylor for three years. He was also friends with them.

A three-season athlete, Owens played football, basketball and ran track, the latter of which is where he interacted with Shaffer, who was a thrower. The two were in the same weight class, Owens said.

If Owens had to be teammates with them for one more year, while they would have worked together on the field, Owens said he would have been more distant and “had better judgement on their character.”

“Now they have a stigma associated with them. Every time you bring up those names this [the incident] comes up. You Google it, this comes up. So it would have been difficult,” Owens said.

“It was one of those things that we are trying to say, ‘We are not racist and we do not have this reputation,’ and then blemishes like this make it worse.”

Melissa Montgomery, an assistant state’s attorney, said multiple times in court that the reputation of Glenelg High has been damaged because of the May 23, 2018, incident.

“This is the black cloud that now hangs over Glenelg High School,” she said. “Overcast by this sadness and shock to see their fellow classmates did something so vile.”

Owens, who is black, said Lipp apologized to him at a mutual friend’s graduation party last year. Burton had said in the court three of his former students, not including Lipp, had extended apologies to him before doing so again in court.

Going into his senior year, the Cooksville resident had already committed to Yale University for next fall, where he will play football and plans to study either mathematics or computer science. But for Owens, there was still something to consider following the incident.

“How is the football program going to bounce back?” he had wondered, considering three of four were on the team the previous year.

Owens said the team responded well as Glenelg ended up making the state championships for the first time in the school’s history.

Even though the school lost, “the camaraderie we had was one of the best things I’ve ever been part of,”Owens said.