Bus carrying high school band involved in crash after Howard ceremony

A school bus carrying the Glenelg High School jazz band after it performed at swearing-in ceremonies for new Howard County leaders was hit by a car on Monday night, police said.

The bus, with 21 students, two teachers and the driver, was traveling from Howard High School in Ellicott City to Glenelg High School.

Police said the driver of a Mazda 3 hit a deer and lost control of the car before hitting the bus on Ten Oaks Road, south of Ivory Road, in Dayton, less than a mile from the school, at about 9 p.m.

The car’s driver was taken to Howard County General Hospital with minor injuries and no one on the bus was injured, according to police. No charges were filed by police.

Howard’s school system does not own it buses and hires private contractors, according to Brian Bassett, a schools spokesman. All of the students and one staff member were transferred to a different bus and taken back to their school, Bassett said in an email.

Police, emergency medical technicians and school system staff went to the high school to answer questions from parents or check students again for injuries, Bassett said.

The jazz band was asked to perform at Monday night’s ceremony by the county, Bassett said. A new county executive, five-member County Council and other county elected officials were sworn in at the nearly two-hour ceremony.

Glenelg Principal Dave Burton emailed Glenelg families late Monday night informing them of the crash.

“I want to commend our students and staff for remaining calm during the incident,” Burton said in the email, sent just before midnight.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera