Howard County crews removing trees in effort to stem emerald ash borer infestation

Howard County crews are removing ash trees along various county-owned roadways as a way to combat an infestation of emerald ash borers.

The county's Department of Public Works announced last week that the tree removal was underway in Clarksville, Columbia, Cooksville, Dayton, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Glenelg and Glenwood. Officials said that, weather permitting, the trees and stumps will be removed by the end of winter. Tree will be replaced, where appropriate, by spring or fall, officials said in a news release.

The county will not remove trees on private property, officials said.

According to the county, ash trees are the most common type of landscaping tree in the United States. The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect that feeds on and can cause significant damage to ash trees, including death, particularly in one to three years after infestation. The insect is not harmful to humans.

Officials said signs of the ash borer infestation include death of twigs and branches at the treetops, discolored leaves, water sprouts and D-shaped holes in the bark where the larvae emerge. The public works department recommends that if residents believe they have infestation on their ash trees, they should call Maryland Department of Agriculture at 410-841-5920.

Additional information on the emerald ash borer is available at mda.maryland.gov/plants-pests/Pages/eab.aspx/. The website notes that the ash borer is “native to Asia and thought to have arrived in the United States in solid wood packing material from its native Asia. It was first detected... in July 2002. Because of [the ask borer], millions of ash trees have died in the central and northeastern United States.”

In Howard County, the roadways where tree removal is occurring include:

» Clarksville: Fawn Crossing, Chardon Court, Bright Memory Drive and Richardson Farm Lane.

» Columbia: Columbia Road, Cornshock Court, Garden Walk, Gentle Folk, Golden Seeds Row, Governor Warfield Parkway, Hayshed Lane, Jeweled Hand Circle, Langford Court. Limerick Court, Little Patuxent Parkway, Old Columbia Road, Orchard Green, Pyramid Way. Riverwood Drive, Roundtree Lane, Rustling Leaf, Seneca Farm Road, Sharp Antler, Starsplit Lane, Ten Mills Road, Upwoods Lane and Wheatsheaf Way.

» Cooksville: Monticello Drive and Oakdale Drive

» Dayton: Linthicum Road.

» Elkridge: Calvert Drive, Clear Ridge Road, Deborah Jean Drive, Elk Mar Drive, Golden Crest, John Calvert Court, Marshalee Drive, Pebble Creek Drive, Saw Grass Court and Ulm Place.

» Ellicott City: Berkshire Lane, Bonnybridge Place, Broken Lute Way, Castlehill Court, Century Drive, Clubhouse Court, Dorsey Hill Drive, Glenbrook Drive, Globe Drive, Middle Meadow Road, Mount Hebron Drive, Old Dragon Path, Rumsey Road, Savoy Court, Tuscany Road, Weatherstone Drive and Wildwood Way.

» Glenelg: Headplay Court.

» Glenwood: Country Club Drive, Hunt Valley Drive and Rolling Hills Drive.

For more information on the county’s ash tree removal, contact Lisa Brightwell at 410--313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.