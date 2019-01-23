Howard County to distribute groceries to furloughed federal workers until government shutdown ends

Howard County will hold free weekly food distribution for local federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.

Starting this Friday, families of government workers can receive snacks and a bag of groceries at the Bain Center in Columbia between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

One in 10 families who live in Howard are impacted by the partial federal shutdown, according to a county spokesman.

The initiative is sponsored by Department of Community Resources and Services and County Executive Calvin Ball.

Those interested should bring a government ID badge. A spokesman said food is limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The distribution will take place every Friday at the Bain Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way in Columbia, until the shutdown ends.

The government has been shutdown for 32 days as of Wednesday.

