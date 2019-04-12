Howard County police investigating alleged sexual cyberbullying incident at middle school

A Howard County middle school principal sent an email Friday to the school’s community regarding a “serious sexually explicit cyberbullying incident.”

Scott Conroy, principal of Folly Quarter Middle School in Ellicott City, said in the email that the school has recently been made aware of the alleged incident “that affected a number of our students as far as we know in the 8th grade as well as some in the 6th grade.”

The Howard County Public School System cannot confirm nor deny any information, a spokesman said.

Howard police were notified of the incident by a parent on March 22, according to Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman.

An investigation is ongoing and “any possible charges are yet to be determined,” Llewellyn said in an email.

Conroy said in his email that “sexual harassment, cyberbullying and other types of bullying that take place during both school hours and non-school hours have a significant impact on the learning environment during school.”

“Please know that we take these types of egregious acts seriously and consequences are administered per HCPSS policy and the student code of conduct,” Conroy said in the email.

He referred questions for additional comment Friday to the school system’s office of communications.

Conroy and Lori Willoughby, an assistant principal at the middle school, will talk with students about the impact of sexual harassment and cyberbullying by visiting classrooms April 25-26.

He also urged parents in the email to talk to their children over spring vacation about social media apps and online media use and to monitor their child’s use of electronics.

The 77-school district will be closed for spring vacation from Monday until April 22. Schools reopen April 23.

Conroy’s email was sent the day after a social media post on Facebook discussed the alleged incident.

Brian Bassett, a schools spokesman, said the school administration “does a nice job of evaluating” situations and whether there is a need to send out information or if by so doing, it “would amplify,” more attention to the matter.

A spokeswoman for the State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

