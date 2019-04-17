Howard to raze at least four buildings to mitigate Ellicott City flooding, could cost $175 million

Five options being considered by Howard County to mitigate flooding in historic Ellicott City would require razing at least four buildings on lower Main Street and would come with price tags ranging from $63 million to $175 million.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday announced the plans, nearly one year after the old mill town was ravaged by a deadly flood. Three months after the flood last May, then-County Executive Allan Kittleman announced a $56.5 million mitigation plan that would raze 10 buildings on lower Main Streetand leave 4.1 feet of water in the event of a flood.

The plan was opposed by Preservation Maryland and others who feared the change would lead to the town’s removal from the National Register of Historic Places.

As councilman, Ball voted against the bills that partially funded the plan because his proposed amendments, which he believed would address the plan’s shortfalls, were not included.

After defeating Kittleman in November, Ball put the brakes on the plan.

The county announced it has five options it can pursue. They are estimated to take four to seven years to complete. Two of the plans would require boring tunnels to empty out into the Patapsco River. Last year, county officials in explored that option and deemed it too expensive, saying it would only be effective if the river stays at a certain level, Mark Deluca, deputy director of the Department of Public Works, previously said.

All five options require tearing down at least four buildings — Phoenix Emporium, Great Panes Art Glass Studio, Discoveries and the building that once housed Bean Hollow. The four buildings have to be removed to install two pipes under Maryland Avenue, connecting the Tiber channel and Patapsco River, according to senior policy adviser Shaina Hernandez. One option would raze two additional buildings — Tea on the Tiber and Portalli’s.

Of the buildings that would remain, the county would remove the back portion that constricts the Tiber channel, except for the building housing Shoemaker Country, a home good store.

The county will quickly seek to demolish the back portion of Caplan’s that sits above the stream, Ball said Wednesday, citing structural stability concerns.

The county has not identified additional funding for the multi-year project, but plans to announce which option it will pursue by mid-May.

In a statement about the proposed plans, Gov. Larry Hogan said, “The resilience of the small-business owners and families who call Ellicott City home has been truly inspiring. I am heartened by the vision of [Ball’s] new plan and look forward to ensuring that Ellicott City remains safe and vibrant.”

The historic district’s location in the Patapsco River Valley once made it a thriving mill town. But its proximity to the river makes it prone to intense flooding. There have been two deadly floods since 2016. Officials say solutions presented are the most efficient ways to ensure safety and promote historic preservation.

Howard County currently owns seven buildings, and officials expect to finish talks with an eighth property owner in the coming weeks. A spokesman declined to disclose how much the county paid for the properties.

A review of a state database shows the county paid $985,000 for Great Panes, $600,000 for Tea on the Tiber and $1.05 million for a Johnson building.

Once all the buildings are acquired, they will remain public assets during an evaluation to determine what needs to happen. The county doesn’t want to let the buildings not slated for complete demolition sit vacant, officials said, while the historic district works toward its revival.

Ball also announced Wednesday the state Department of Housing and Community Development would give $700,000 for cleanup and facade projects in Ellicott City.

Officials also announced a high-ground access points people can use in case of a flood. They are in talks with private citizens to allow the public to access the high points. The county also will provide businesses with signs on where to access the points.

The county this year will receive $3.4 million from the state’s capital budget. Legislation filed by Del. Courtney Watson and state Sen. Katie Fry Hester rebooted a program to provide long-term state flood mitigation projects. The bill was written as to prioritize historic districts affected by flooding. In the next three fiscal years, the fund can receive $8 million, and Ellicott City would receive the lion’s share, Watson previously said.

“Since taking office, developing a plan for Ellicott City that prioritizes public safety, ensures economic vitality, and retains as much of the town’s historic charm as possible has been a top priority of my administration that we are addressing with the greatest sense of urgency,” Ball said in a statement.

“I am pleased that we have worked so quickly to come up with five options for the long-term safety of Ellicott City that will better protect residents, businesses and visitors,” he said, adding that all “proposed options will reduce the amount of potential flood water in Ellicott City as compared to the previously proposed plan.”

The five options include: