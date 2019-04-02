Howard County to detail second update for Ellicott City flood mitigation plan

Howard County will host a press conference in two weeks to update the public on the progression of flood mitigation in Ellicott City.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in a statement described the old mill town as one of “Howard County’s most important cultural and economic resources and its safety and security are critical to our county’s future.”
“We are working together as a unified Howard County to address the multiple challenges facing this very special place,” he added.
Under Ball, the county has removed nearly 14,000 pounds of tree branches, logs, stumps, cinder blocks and other metal from waterways. Earlier this year, the county executive created a committee to probe creating a Ellicott City Community Development Corporation.
The county has continued acquisition talks with building owners that began under former Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, a Republican who lost his bid for re-election in November.
Under Kittleman, county officials planned to raze 10 buildings on lower Main Street to widen stream beds and create an open space. That plan drew criticism from preservationists who feared the move would tarnish the aura of the town.
Ball, however, put the brakes on the demolition and has yet to announce what the county will do with the 10 buildings.
The county will also host a public meeting on May 2 to give the community a chance to provide input for the plan’s second phase.