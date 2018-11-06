Democrat Ball defeats incumbent Howard County executive Kittleman

Democratic Howard County Councilman Calvin Ball, propelled by voters who cast ballots in eight days of early voting, upset County Executive Allan Kittleman in Tuesday’s general election.

Ball’s margin of victory was 6,363, according to preliminary unofficial results. As many as 8,500 absentee and provisional ballots have to be counted in the days ahead but they are not expected to change the outcome.

Kittleman conceded the race, meeting with Ball in person, about 11 p.m., an aide to Kittleman said.

Ball, 43, first joined politics 12 years ago as a councilman representing District 2, which includes Oakland Mills and Columbia. Alongside Councilwoman Jen Terrasa, Ball attracted national attention after introducing a proposal to make Howard a sanctuary county for undocumented immigrants.

Kittleman, 60, the first Republican to serve as county executive since 1996 when he was elected four years ago, is a former councilman and state senator.

Early voting turnout was up 45 percent from the 2014 midterm election, with 47,132 Howard residents voting early in the 2018 midterms, compared to the 21,432 voters in 2014, according to unofficial early voting results.

Spending in the race by the end of October had eclipsed $1 million. Kittleman reported having $268,253.47 in the bank to Ball’s $173,992. Ball has since 2017 raised $615, 041.17. His campaign reported having $88,684.40 cash on hand, eight months prior to his candidacy. Kittleman since 2017 raised $897,997.20. His campaign reported having $725,258.78 cash on hand, five months before announcing his candidacy.

Howard’s next county executive will have to grapple with school funding and managing the $50 million plan to mitigate flooding in Ellicott City.

The council in October agreed to partially finance the county’s plan to acquire and raze buildings in historic Ellicott City to widen the Tiber River channel and create an open space. The plan is opposed by Preservation Maryland and others who fear the change will lead to the town’s removal from the National Register of Historic Places.

Kittleman announced the plan in August alongside Councilman Jon Weinstein, a Democrat who represents the area.

Ball voted against the three funding bills because his amendments, which he believed would would address the plan’s shortfalls, were not included. He previously said he might “might not stop flood mitigation projects in process” but would look for “more effective alternative solutions that did not leave 4-6' feet of deadly water in residential and retail areas after five years and $50 million.”

A September nonpartisan poll found that 53 percent of likely voters in favor of Kittleman while 37 percent backed Ball. Ten percent of voters were undecided.

