County dismisses ethics complaint against Howard preservation commissioner over proposed Elkridge subdivision

The Howard County Ethics Commission has dismissed a compliant filed against a member of the Historic Preservation Committee.

The compliant was filed by a local developer seeking to build a subdivision in the Lawyers Hill area of Elkridge.

Don Reuwer has proposed building a subdivision of 17 single-family homes in the historic district located in Elkridge off Interstate 95.

Reuwer in an interview said he filed a request to the commission for them to reconsider their dismissal.

The project needs approval from the Department of Planning and Zoning and advisory comments from the commission. Reuwer would also need approval from the commission to build homes on the 8.76-acre property.

When Reuwer first went before the commission last April, he asked commissioner Drew Roth to recuse himself, citing his property’s proximity to the proposed development as a conflict of interest. Roth declined to do so.

The complaint Reuwer filed in January alleged Roth has an “interest in the disposition of [the] case” and that he “has used the prestige of his office or public position for his own private gain.”

Roth in January declined to comment on the ethics complaint but wrote in an email that he “seriously considered the matter and consulted the office of law and determined that it was not necessary for me to recuse myself.”

“I have no financial interest in the project and no personal interest other than my normal interest in preserving the history of Howard County,” he previously said.

County law requires at least two members of the commission to live in historic Ellicott City and Lawyers Hill.

