Ellicott Mills Drive in Howard County reopens after being closed since 2018 flood

After being closed for nearly a year, Ellicott Mills Drive has reopened.

The road was closed when it partially collapsed after the May 2018 flood. The county determined it needed to remain closed so workers could replace an aluminum pope that was installed in 1970. The new culvert, which weighs 23 tons, is 140 feet long, 24 feet wide and 13 feet high, according to a press release.

After installing the culvert, the county rebuilt and repaved the section of Ellicott Mills Drive that collapsed when the previous culvert washed out. Although Ellicott Mills Drive has reopened, portions of parking lot F will remain closed until the county finishes repairing the Tiber channel on the north end of Main Street.

A county spokesmen did not immediately respond to an email asking how much the project cost.

“This important project has made Ellicott City more flood resistant and a safer place to visit, and the timing could not be better,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in a statement.

The road will be open in time for SpringFest on Saturday. The event is hosted by the Ellicott City Partnership and begins at noon.

