Howard County hosts meetings on grant program for Ellicott City flood mitigation projects

Howard County’s Department of Public Works will hold two informational meetings — including one on Tuesday — to help people who might want to apply for the county’s Flood Mitigation Assistance Pilot Program.

Attendees can ask officials questions about the grant program, which is available to property owners in the Plum Tree, Little Plumtree, Tiber-Hudson and New Cut watersheds. Applications are due by March 29.

Officials say the flood mitigation assistance program will provide grants up to $5,000 per project for property owners with a total program cap of $150,000.

The meetings will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Feb. 28, at the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr., Ellicott City.

