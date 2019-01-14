Howard County seeks applicants for committee to bring back commerce to Ellicott City

Howard County is seeking applications for two spots on a committee to explore creation of an Ellicott City Community Development Corporation.

Last month County Executive Calvin Ball announced that he would form a committee to help determine if a CDC — which generally promotes commerce and economic vitality — should be formed to benefit the mill town. The announcement was part of the package of initiatives aimed at flood mitigation and recovery.

Ball said the group will be asked to help “examine what a CDC for Ellicott City would look like, what their role would be, and how they would interact with other existing organizations.”

Officials said the committee’s membership will largely consist of county residents with expertise in areas such as finance, community development and nonprofit management. There are two volunteer spots reserved on the committee for an Ellicott City business owner and an Ellicott City resident. To be eligible for appointment as a resident, an individual must be a full-time resident in Ellicott City. To be eligible for an appointment as a business owner, an individual must have at least 50 percent ownership in an Ellicott City business.

Letters of interest and resumes will be accepted until Jan. 28 and can be emailed to ECSafeandSound@Howardcountymd. The committee membership will be announced Feb. 1.

