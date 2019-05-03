Ellicott City to be featured on 'Heart of Heroes' TV show focusing on May 2018 flood

A year ago this month, historic Ellicott City was ravage by a catastrophic flood that left one person dead, residents displaced from their homes, businesses in ruins and millions in damage.
It was the second flood to hit the old mill town in under two years, with the other destructive event wreaking havoc on lower Main Street in 2016.
Ellicott City is being featured on Saturday’s “Hearts of Heroes” television show that features interviews from community residents, business owners and public safety first responders.
The episode airs Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WMAR, the local ABC station.
“Heart of Heroes,” co-produced by BELFOR Property Restoration, is an educational docu-series that tells “untold heroic stories of emergency responders in the aftermath of Mother Nature’s most destructive events,” according to a news release.
BELFOR Property Restoration restores homes, communities and businesses in the aftermath of man-made or natural disasters, according to the series’s website.