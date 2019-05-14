Howard County police: Tip from resident leads to $200,000 drug bust in Ellicott City

A complaint left on the department’s drug tip line led to the discovery of a large quantity of drugs worth an estimated street value of more than $200,000 in an Ellicott City man’s apartment, Howard County police said Tuesday morning.

After a four-month investigation, police charged Joshua Weinberg, 25, of the 3000 block of Autumn Branch Lane, with 32 counts related to drug possession with intent to distribute. He is being held at the Howard County Detention Center on no bond, according to police.

The tip of suspected drug activity in the area of Autumn Branch Lane was left with police in January, and detectives identified Weinberg as allegedly selling drugs out of his apartment. A search warrant was executed Friday, and police recovered large quantities of drugs, including 5 ½ pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

According to police, other drugs found included:

Marijuana

THC wax/oil

Crystal ketamine

Cocaine

Heroin

MDMA pills

LSD

Psilocybin mushrooms

Xanax

Amphetamine pills

Suboxone pills and strips

Clonazepam pills

Drug paraphernalia, approximately $14,500 in cash, and evidence of drug manufacturing and selling were also discovered, police say.

Weinberg is expected to be assigned an attorney Wednesday afternoon, according to the Howard County public defender’s office.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who wishes to report suspected drug activity anonymously can call 410-290-DRUG or send an email to hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.