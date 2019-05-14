Outgoing Howard County student member of school board hosting mental health forum

All Howard middle and high school students can attend a student-led Mental Health Forum on May 16.

The forum is aimed at helping combat stigma surrounding mental health and bringing awareness to the issue.

Ambika Siddabathula, the outgoing student member of the school board, is hosting the forum. It is sponsored by the Howard County Association of Student Councils.

Attending students will be able to have safe conversations about mental health, learn stress-relieving strategies and about resources and support available in the school system. They will have an opportunity to speak with mental health professionals.

The forum is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the meeting room at the Board of Education, 10910 Clarksville Pike in Ellicott City.

Any questions can be emailed to Ambika at student_member@hcpss.org.

Senior Class Teachers of the Year announced

Before graduating from high school, all Howard County seniors choose one teacher from their respective school and honor them with the Senior Class Teacher of the Year award.

Seniors and the schools’ student government associations often work together to plan a creative way to surprise the winning teacher.

This year’s Senior Class Teacher of the Year are:

Thomas Stuppy, Atholton High School

Sara Duran, Centennial High School

Philip Singleton, Glenelg High School

Amber Spencer, Hammond High School

Paul Marcantonio, Howard High School

Glen Smith, Long Reach High School

Mark Dubbs, Marriotts Ridge High School

Teyarnte Carter, Mt. Hebron High School

Brett Cutler, Oakland Mills High School

Robert Dudley, Reservoir High School

Jim Fisher, River Hill High School

Mary Kenney, Wilde Lake High School

Jenna Largent, Homewood Bridges

Mark Lam, Homewood Gateway

Kathleen Jones, Applications and Research Laboratory

Thomas Viaduct Middle named ‘Green School’

Thomas Viaduct Middle School was named a certified 2019 Maryland Green School earlier this month by the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education.

Certified schools “are part of a national and international community of sustainable green schools,” according to a news release.

The Hanover middle school’s recognition signifies that it “has made a commitment to developing stewards of the earth and reducing the environmental impact of our school,” the release says.

Thomas Viaduct opened in 2014 with several environmental features, including a rainwater harvesting system, skylights, and large windows through the building to let in in and reduce light costs and spaces for outdoor learning.

The Green School program began in 1999 by the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education.

All green schools and centers will be celebrated at the annual Maryland Green School Youth Summit on May 30 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

