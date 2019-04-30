Reservoir High junior selected as next student member of Howard school board

Allison Alston, a junior at Reservoir High School, was selected as the next student member of the Howard County Board of Education last week.

All Howard middle and high school students participated in voting for the new student member. Alston and Hannah Witkin, a junior at Long Reach High School, were chosen in February out of 14 potential candidates at a student-run convention at Wilde Lake High School.

In Howard County, the student school board member can vote on all issues except those pertaining to personnel, the school budget or other restricted matters.

Alston is expected to be recognized as the new member at the May 21 school board meeting.

Howard Community College honored by American Association of Community Colleges

Howard Community College’s seven-member board of trustees and its president, Kathleen Hetherington, received the Exemplary CEO/Board Award from the American Association of Community Colleges earlier this month.

“The seven-member HCC board is single-minded in its commitment to the community college and the individuals, communities and businesses it serves,” the association said in a news release.

The trustees engage in local, statewide and national advocacy efforts that promote sustainable community colleges, have an annual retreat and a new trustee orientation that promotes servant leadership among trustees, according to the release.

Howard Community College students earns scholarship

Daniela Cervantes, a Howard Community College student, was awarded a scholarship to support her transfer to a four-year college.

Cervantes was one of 61 community college students nationwide who received a scholarship from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. The 2019 Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship has risen up to as high as $40,000 annually for each student for a maximum of three years toward the completion of a bachelor’s degree.

“This scholarship exists to bridge the financial gap for high-achieving community college students,” the foundation said in a news release.

The students selected, out of the 1,500 applicants, had an average grade-point average of 3.93 and a median household adjusted gross income of $28,000.

Over the past 19 years, the foundation has awarded $190 million in scholarships to nearly 2,500 students from the eighth grade through graduate school.

Pianos on sale for Howard school families

The Howard County Public School System has received free pianos provided by Maryland Piano, a sales and service company in Columbia.

The school system “is grateful that Maryland Piano has donated the use of these instruments in support of our students’ music education,” according to a news release.

Each year, high-quality used pianos as well as many of the loaned pianos are offered for sale to school system families at a reduced cost.

The selection of pianos includes baby grands, larger grands, digital pianos, consoles and studios.

Interested buyers can attend a special appointment-only opportunity on May 2 and 3.

The public sale is Saturday at Maryland Piano, 9143 Red Branch Road in Columbia. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call Maryland Piano at 410-804-5284.

