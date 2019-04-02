Wilde Lake High graduate named a Distinguished Senior at Ohio State

Charis Ramsing, a Wilde Lake High School alum, was named a 2019 Distinguished Senior from Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

One of 25 recognized seniors, Ramsing is being honored for “academic, disciplinary and professional excellence,” according to a news release from Ohio State.

Ramsing, of Columbia, studies plant pathology at the university.

She has conducted research on a global disease of rice, leading her to intern in the Philippines last summer at the International Rice Research Institute. She also has interned with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Fort Derick and has also gone to California to examine extreme drought in forests and natural lands.

Upon her graduation in May, Ramsing will continue her studies through the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree in Plant Health, sponsored by the European Union. Ramsing will study first in Valencia, Spain, and then her second year will be at three agricultural universities in France where she will do rotations.

Ramsing was honored March 27 at an on-campus awards dinner at Ohio State.

Apprenticeship Maryland information session April 25

Howard County high school juniors, parents and guardians interested in learning about the school system’s new apprenticeship academy can attend an information session later this month.

The new academy will focus on careers in manufacturing and STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.

The Apprenticeship Maryland program is a partnership between the school system, the state Department of Education, the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, community education, and local business partners and employers.

The program provides students the opportunity to “earn and learn” in the fields of construction and development, information technologies, human resource services, transportation technologies and environmental, agriculture and natural resources.

The information session will take place April 25 at the Applications and Research Laboratory, Room B-37, 10920 Clarksville Pike in Ellicott City, starting at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact sdisceopolo@hcpss.org.

Howard Community College to launch construction management apprenticeship program

Howard Community College is offering a construction management apprenticeship program to begin this summer.

The Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation approved HCC as a registered apprenticeship sponsor program, and the program has received grant funding from the Maryland State Department of Education.

The two-year apprenticeship program will kick off June 3 with a two-week boot camp to prepare students.

Student apprentices will be introduced to architectural, engineering and general contracting careers. The program will have construction management courses, a series of noncredit work readiness courses and 2,000 on-the-job training hours per year.

The students will also “secure employment with local, licensed construction companies,” according to Elizabeth Homan, a spokeswoman for the college.

Licensed construction firms who are interested in sponsoring an apprentice may contact Howard Community College for additional information.

Applications are due May 1. For more information, students can visit howardcc.edu/constructionapprentice.

Howard Community College’s Vino Scholastico April 26

Howard Community College’s annual Vino Scholastico, a night of wine tasting and food, will take place later this month.

The yearly event, in the Science, Engineering, Technology Building on campus, is a fundraising night with 100 percent of the profits supporting student scholarships and programs.

The evening features wines, spirits and craft beers, with food from local restaurants and desserts made by students in the college’s culinary program.

In 2018, 50 percent of fall credit HCC students received financial aid during their time at the college.

Vino Scholastico takes place from 7:30 to 10 p.m. April 25. Tickets are $125, which includes the vineyard presentation and main tasting and $75 for just the main tasting. Tickets can be purchased at www.howardcc.edu/vino or by calling 443-518-1970.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. CAPTION Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford speaks about outgoing Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman at the George Howard Building on Friday, November 30, 2018. Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford speaks about outgoing Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman at the George Howard Building on Friday, November 30, 2018.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera