Oakland Mills graduate named Health Education Major of the Year by national society

Emily Paterson, an Oakland Mills High School and Salisbury University graduate, was named the Health Education Major of the Year by the Society for Public Health Education.
Paterson, of Columbia, graduated from Oakland Mills in 2014 and Salisbury in 2018. Health Education Major of the Year is given to the highest-achieving health education or public health student from across the United States by the society and the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing.
Salisbury University’s community health program was honored by the society at its 69th annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio.
Another Salisbury alumna, Lauren St. Pierre, of Abingdon, received the Eta Sigma Gamma Founders’ Award. ESG is the National Health Education Honor Society and Salisbury has an affiliate chapter, Epsilon Xi.
Epsilon Xi won two awards as well, the Chapter Achievement Award and the Teaching Activity of the Year Award.
Howard’s graduation rates exceed state average
Nearly 92 percent of all Howard County high school seniors graduated last May, according to data from the Maryland State Department of Education.
However, even with 91.95 percent of students graduating, Howard slightly dipped below its Class of 2017 graduation rate of 92.28 percent.
The state average for Class of 2018 graduation rates was 87.12 percent.
Howard’s graduation rates reflect data of students who graduated within four years after entering high school.
Howard has maintained graduation rates above 90 percent for at least the last 10 years, according to the Howard County Public School System.
RISE Conference set for April 1
Centennial High School is hosting its annual Research in Science and Engineering, or RISE, Conference on April 1.
The conference will have workshops led by professionals with science, technology, engineering and mathematics backgrounds, student research presentations, interactive booths and internship opportunities.
Eugene Shen, director of coaching analytics for the Baltimore Ravens, is the keynote speaker.
Registration for the conference begins at 5:30 p.m., with the event ending at 9 p.m. The conference is free and dinner will be provided.