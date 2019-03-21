Oakland Mills graduate named Health Education Major of the Year by national society

Emily Paterson, an Oakland Mills High School and Salisbury University graduate, was named the Health Education Major of the Year by the Society for Public Health Education.

Paterson, of Columbia, graduated from Oakland Mills in 2014 and Salisbury in 2018. Health Education Major of the Year is given to the highest-achieving health education or public health student from across the United States by the society and the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing.

Salisbury University’s community health program was honored by the society at its 69th annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio.

Another Salisbury alumna, Lauren St. Pierre, of Abingdon, received the Eta Sigma Gamma Founders’ Award. ESG is the National Health Education Honor Society and Salisbury has an affiliate chapter, Epsilon Xi.

Epsilon Xi won two awards as well, the Chapter Achievement Award and the Teaching Activity of the Year Award.

Howard’s graduation rates exceed state average

Nearly 92 percent of all Howard County high school seniors graduated last May, according to data from the Maryland State Department of Education.

However, even with 91.95 percent of students graduating, Howard slightly dipped below its Class of 2017 graduation rate of 92.28 percent.

The state average for Class of 2018 graduation rates was 87.12 percent.

Howard’s graduation rates reflect data of students who graduated within four years after entering high school.

Howard has maintained graduation rates above 90 percent for at least the last 10 years, according to the Howard County Public School System.

RISE Conference set for April 1

Centennial High School is hosting its annual Research in Science and Engineering, or RISE, Conference on April 1.

The conference will have workshops led by professionals with science, technology, engineering and mathematics backgrounds, student research presentations, interactive booths and internship opportunities.

Eugene Shen, director of coaching analytics for the Baltimore Ravens, is the keynote speaker.

Registration for the conference begins at 5:30 p.m., with the event ending at 9 p.m. The conference is free and dinner will be provided.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera