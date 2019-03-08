Howard High principal honored by state organization

Nicholas Novak, principal of Howard High School, was named the 2019 Principal of the Year by the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals.

The annual award recognizes principals who ensure equity in access to opportunities among all student groups and foster higher levels of student achievement.

Novak has worked in the school system since 2000. He has been a high school English teacher and assistant principal before becoming Howard High’s principal in 2015.

He was surprised with the award on March 4.

Vaccinations available for high schoolers

Howard County high school juniors and seniors will be able to receive free vaccinations at various “Vaccinate Before You Graduate” immunization clinics at their high schools in April.

The vaccinations include Tdap, Meningitis, MenB and HPV. The Howard County School System, the Howard County Health Department and the Maryland Partnership for Prevention are offering the vaccinations at no cost.

Parents who elect for their child or children to receive vaccinations must complete a consent form by March 22.

HEART Scholarships

The Association of Retired Howard County Public School Personnel, HEART, is sponsoring scholarships for upcoming high school graduates who will pursue a degree in education in college or former Howard County students who are studying education in college.

Each student will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship. Applications are available in all county high school student services offices or at www.howardrspa.org. Students can contact Fran Razmus at franrazmus@comcast.net or Donna Streagle at scrap2go.ds@gmail.com with questions. The deadline is April 1.

Teachers of Color recruitment event

In an effort to increase the diversity of the Howard County school system workforce, a teachers of color recruitment event will be held May 1.

The event will include tours of schools, learning about teaching positions and allowing for attendees to bring the application process. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ascend One Building at 8930 Stanford Boulevard in Columbia.

Participants are asked to register online and can email Ella Bradley, ella_bradley@hcpss.org with questions.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera