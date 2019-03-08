Howard High principal honored by state organization

Nicholas Novak, principal of Howard High School, was named the 2019 Principal of the Year by the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals.
The annual award recognizes principals who ensure equity in access to opportunities among all student groups and foster higher levels of student achievement.
Novak has worked in the school system since 2000. He has been a high school English teacher and assistant principal before becoming Howard High’s principal in 2015.
He was surprised with the award on March 4.
Vaccinations available for high schoolers
Howard County high school juniors and seniors will be able to receive free vaccinations at various “Vaccinate Before You Graduate” immunization clinics at their high schools in April.
The vaccinations include Tdap, Meningitis, MenB and HPV. The Howard County School System, the Howard County Health Department and the Maryland Partnership for Prevention are offering the vaccinations at no cost.
Parents who elect for their child or children to receive vaccinations must complete a consent form by March 22.
HEART Scholarships
The Association of Retired Howard County Public School Personnel, HEART, is sponsoring scholarships for upcoming high school graduates who will pursue a degree in education in college or former Howard County students who are studying education in college.
Each student will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship. Applications are available in all county high school student services offices or at www.howardrspa.org. Students can contact Fran Razmus at franrazmus@comcast.net or Donna Streagle at scrap2go.ds@gmail.com with questions. The deadline is April 1.
Teachers of Color recruitment event
In an effort to increase the diversity of the Howard County school system workforce, a teachers of color recruitment event will be held May 1.
The event will include tours of schools, learning about teaching positions and allowing for attendees to bring the application process. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ascend One Building at 8930 Stanford Boulevard in Columbia.