School Notebook: Centennial band director named Music Educator of the Year

David Matchim, director of bands at Centennial High School, has been named 2018 Music Educator of the Year by Music and Arts, a national music instruction and instruments company.

Matchim was chosen from a group of 25 semifinalists nationwide, according to the Howard County school system.

A native of Canada who lives in Oella, Matchim came to Centennial in 2011.

In December he led the Centennial High School Wind Ensemble to an appearance at the Midwest Clinic in Chicago, the largest international band and orchestra conference in the world. Centennial was the first high school band from Maryland to be selected to perform since 1973, and one of only five high schools accepted this year.

The Frederick-based Music and Arts annually recognizes an educator who has shown growth in their school’s music program, led students to demonstrate superiority in performance and exerted leadership, according to the school system.

Another Howard County music teacher, Richard McCready of River Hill High School, was also a semifinalist.

Hanover Hills receives LEED status

Hanover Hills Elementary School in Elkridge, which opened in August, achieved a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold designation by the U.S. Green Building Council

The designation recognizes the school building’s environmental design and its energy efficiency. The elementary is the Howard County school system’s 13th school to receive a LEED designation.

Pearl Foundation youth summit March 30

The Pearl Foundation, the charitable affiliate of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Iota Lambda Omega of Howard County, is hosting its annual Sports, Education & Arts 2019 Leadership Youth Summit, “S.E.A. Your Future,” next month.

Howard County middle and high school students as well as children from the surrounding areas are invited to the free summit on March 30. The summit includes a variety of interactive and team building activities geared toward college prep, spoken word, book camp, acting and alternative sports.

There will also be didactic workshops for students and parents and informational booths. The summit will be held at Oakland Mills High School in Columbia from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 30. It is free and open to the public. Those interested in participating may contact Kaili Darbouze at 410-567-3951.

