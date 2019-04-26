Proposed amendment to Howard school purchasing agreement draws skepticism

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has recommended amending a proposed school purchasing agreement between the government and property owners in Jessup who have agreed to sell land for a 13th high school.

The county last year agreed to purchase 77 acres from Gould Property Co., the Washington-based general partner of Chase Land and Annapolis Junction Holdings, for $19.7 million, according to court records.

But before the county can officially purchase the land, the County Council has to approve a resolution to adopt a Development Rights and Responsibilities Agreement. The agreement has drawn skepticism from a council member and the Board of Education who, on Monday, deemed it a form of “special treatment.”

The proposed agreement would apply to the quarry and the nearly 500 acres of land surrounding the site which is zoned for residence, business and manufacturing. As written, it would freeze zoning regulations including those that deal with forest conservation and stream buffer ordinances for 25 years. The proposed agreement would disclude the property from being subject to the new Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance school capacity requirements slated to go into effect in July.

The school board last week unanimously voted to recommend the County Council slash these requirements and reduce the exemption period to five years and allow for the possibility of reviewing or renewing the agreement.

Three hours before Monday’s public hearing, Ball announced he would ask the County Council to vote to “limit exemptions” for the property owners. During the hearing, Sang Oh, an attorney who represents the quarry property owners, said he wrote the amendment filed by Ball to clarify specifically what regulations would be frozen.

The proposal suggests the changes to nine ordinances — including the Adequate Public Facilities Act, the Subdivision and Land Development Regulations, and the Forest Conservation Act — would not be frozen unless a proposed change “specifically affects or targets, or could reasonably be construed to specifically affect or target” the quarry or the land surrounding it.

The latter portion of the amendment caused concern for some local activists like Lisa Markovitz, who said in her testimony that the language “basically negates any changes” that affect them.

“These regulations aren’t frozen unless the changes affect you. In other words, that whole paragraph is worthless because of those two words ‘affects or,’ ” she said, adding that any change could be construed as impacting the land, thus freezing so-called exempted regulations.

Oh in an interview said the property owner would have to prove the change specifically targets them and that the amendment is not to avoid county regulation, but to ensure the property owners are no worse off after they sell their land to the county.

In 1997, the quarry was given a conditional use exemption by the county. The quarry was able to operate because of the conditional use exemption. A ruling by the Board of Appeals determined the owner could not renew the exemption after 25 years.

In a testimony, school board member Christina Delmont Smalls questioned if the proposal was a way to circumvent the 1997 decision.

“The [agreement] as written nullifies the board of appeals decision and allows the property owner to continue operating the quarry beyond the 25 years established by the board of appeals,” Smalls said.

During the hearing, Oh said he disagrees “with the contention that … [the agreement] would negate that somehow and atomically extend [the conditional use].”

In the Board of Appeals case, the owners said they would operate the “quarry for only 25 years, even if product is left to be mined.”

The decision written by the board stipulates the conditional-use “shall terminate without right of renewal 25 years from the date on which all necessary excavation permits for the project have been obtained.”

The proposed purchasing agreement highlighted that the property owners can apply for a new conditional-use exemption. Without the DRRA, property owners could still apply for a new conditional use, said Scott Peterson, a county spokesman. The Board of Appeals case does not disallow owners from applying for a new conditional use, Peterson added.

The $130.7 million construction project is estimated to accommodate 1,650 students and is designed to have 579 parking spaces and 34 school bus parking spaces. The county is hoping to start building in 2020 and open the school by September 2023, according to a press release.

If the DRRA is not settled by the end of May, construction could be delayed by a year.

