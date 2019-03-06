State to host meeting to discuss ideas for MARC Dorsey station development

The Maryland Department of Transportation will host a meeting Thursday to field public input on the idea of transforming property around the MARC Dorsey station in Elkridge into a mixed-use, transit-oriented development.

The informal meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Elkridge Branch library, 6540 Washington Blvd.

The Dorsey station sits along the Camden line and next to 21 acres. The Maryland DOT is exploring creating a mixed-use project that would “promote economic development and to increase transit ridership,” according to the agency website.

The potential development site is along Route 100, and is also bordered by O’Connor Road and Deerpath Drive. The station currently has an average of 530 daily boardings, according to MDOT.

Officials say they anticipate putting out a request to any parties that might be interested in developing the site. In a brochure, the state notes that the site is “located in the one of the fastest growing business corridors in Howard County.”

At Thursday’s meeting, officials will provide an overview of the project, field community feedback and discuss the next steps.

The state has been involved in similar projects elsewhere related to Metro, MARC and Light Rail. Also in Howard County, Annapolis Junction Town Center at the Savage MARC Station includes residential units, office space, commercial and retail space and pending hotel.

Metro Centre at the Owings Mills Metro Station in Baltimore County includes retail space, office, residential units, a public library and satellite campus for the Community College of Baltimore County. And Symphony Center at the State Center Light Rail Station in Baltimore includes residential units, office space and parking garage.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan