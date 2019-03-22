Howard lawmakers file bill to expand access to diaper-changing stations

Four lawmakers have filed a proposal to expand access to diaper-changing stations in buildings throughout Howard County.

The legislation would amend Howard County’s building code to require certain newly constructed or substantially renovated buildings to have diaper-changing stations in their public restrooms.

Buildings affected would include restaurants, theaters, stores, gas stations and clinics. Buildings that already have permits, not undergoing renovations or those that do not allow minors to enter are not included in this bill. If an official determines the installation of the diaper-changing station is not feasible, those buildings will not be included.

The proposal is worded to give access to all parents and caregivers, regardless of gender.

The bill was filed by Christiana Mercer Rigby and Opel Jones, both Democrats. It is co-sponsored by Democratic Councilwomen Liz Walsh and Deb Jung.

Republican Councilman David Yungmann said that he hasn’t “had a chance to review the bill in detail or understand the costs but I support the intention of the bill.”

