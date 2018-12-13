Howard education foundation establishes scholarship honoring former superintendent Sydney Cousin

A scholarship fund to honor the late Sydney L. Cousin, former Howard County superintendent, was established this month on what would have been his 73rd birthday.
Bright Minds, a foundation for the county school system, established the fund Dec. 2. The scholarship is intended for a county high school graduate who plans to become a public school teacher.
Cousin, who died in August, helped establish the nonprofit, according to Liz Crammond, executive director.
Cousin, whose 25-year career with Howard included serving as the first black superintendent, was also the director of school construction and planning, associate superintendent of finance and operation and the deputy superintendent and chief operating officer.
He began his education career in 1967 as a history teacher at Lombard Junior High School in Baltimore.
To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be enrolled in the teacher education program at Howard Community College and have been accepted into a four-year college to continue their studies in teacher education. Two student winners will receive a $1,000 scholarship — for tuition, fees or book costs — in May 2019. Interested students can contact Laurie B. Collins at lcollins2@howardcc.edu.
“We worked with Dr. Cousin’s family to establish that criteria and make sure that it would be something in what Dr. Cousin would want in terms of a legacy,” Crammond said.