Howard County officials entering talks on acquisition of some Ellicott City buildings

Howard County officials say they are undergoing talks with property owners in historic Ellicott City to acquire buildings that were severely impacted by the May flood.

Jim Irvin, director of the county’s Department of Public Works, said that Howard Executive Calvin Ball directed the department last week to restart conversations with owners.

Buying some buildings and demolishing them was part of a proposal supported by former County Executive Allan Kittleman as part of a larger plan to also widen stream beds to mitigate flooding in the historic mill town.

The demolition portion of this plan, however, was temporarily put on hold. As a candidate, Ball had dubbed himself an opponent to portions of the plan, and voted against the three bills that partially funded the $50 million plan.

The former County Council in October approved the transfer of money to pay for portions of the five-year plan — as well as the acquisition of properties.

Irvin said that as they move forward, the county will base the acquisitions on 2017 appraisal values.

This story will be updated.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan