Howard County fire crews control Columbia townhome fire in 15 minutes, eight adults displaced

Howard County fire officials say eight adults have been displaced after a Columbia townhouse fire broke out late Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the scene located at the 6100 block of Majors Lane in Columbia at 4:50 p.m. Upon arrival, the responders were able to control “the bulk of the fire” within 15 minutes, according to the department.

The fire was located on the second floor of one townhome, extending into a neighboring house.

Residents were able to safety evacuate and were evaluated by paramedics on scene. No injuries were reported.

The eight displaced adults from the two townhomes are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to a department spokesman.

