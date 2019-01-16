Six Howard County schools were placed on modified lockdown due to police activity in area

Six Howard County public schools in Columbia were placed on a modified lockdown Wednesday morning in response to outside police activity.
Talbott Springs Elementary, Stevens Forest Elementary, Oakland Mills Middle and Oakland Mills High schools were placed on modified lockdown, according to Howard County police dispatch logs. Cradlerock Elementary and Jeffers Hills Elementary were also placed on a modified lockdown, according to emails sent out to those schools’ communities.
On Thunder Hill Road, near Route 175, a man had jumped out of the car he was driving and ran from Howard police after the officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said in an email. The man was taken into custody.
The schools were placed on a modified lockdown for about 15 minutes, according to police dispatch, Llewellyn said.
During a modified lockdown, normal school activity continues within a school building but all outdoor activities, including recess and gym class, stop immediately, according to the school system’s website. Students and staff in relocatable classrooms remain in place unless another response is warranted.
All students and staff are accounted for, and all exterior doors are locked and main doors are monitored with restricted access. Identification is required for anyone entering the school during the lockdown.
The Cradlerock email said the school “was placed on a modified lockdown this morning as a precautionary measure due to police activity in the community. After confirming the areas were clear, Howard County Police lifted the lockdown and the school day resumed as normal.”
Stevens Forest Elementary and Oakland Mills High sent out similar emails to their respective school communities as of Wednesday afternoon.