Suite music: Merriweather Post Pavilion rolling out 30 suites in latest phase of $58M renovation

More concert-goers will soon be able to experience the suite life at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.

Thirty suites are being added to the venue’s amphitheater as part of a six-year, $58 million renovation project, according to Audrey Fix Schaefer, communications director for I.M.P., the Washington-based independent concert promotion and production company that operates Merriweather.

The suites, slated to be completed by the beginning of the concert season in May, will have from five to 25 seats in each. The venue has had 22 suites in the past with less seating available, Fix Schaefer said.

“We’re making [suites] more enticing for corporate use,” Fix Schaefer said in an email.

Tickets per seat in the suites will start at $3,000, Fix Schaefer said. The suites will be located on a second level balcony on both sides of the venue.

Merriweather currently offers pavilion and lawn seating and is able to accommodate 18,000 patrons at any given time.

In previous phases of the renovation, a new stage floor, a raised roof, patron restrooms, concession stands and box offices have been added. Additionally, a 24,000-square-foot addition was built with a new backstage, 10 dressing rooms and a swimming pool for performing artists to use. The design of the new facility is certified by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

A fifth and final phase of improvements is set to begin in October.

Built in 1967, Merriweather is on 40 acres known as Symphony Woods in downtown Columbia. Music legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and the Grateful Dead have played on the Merriweather stage.

Concerts announced for Merriweather’s upcoming season include, PHISH, Hootie & The Blowfish, Train and the Goo Goo Dolls, the M3 Rock Festival, Luke Combs and Slayer.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera