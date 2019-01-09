Suite music: Merriweather Post Pavilion rolling out 30 suites in latest phase of $58M renovation

More concert-goers will soon be able to experience the suite life at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.
Thirty suites are being added to the venue’s amphitheater as part of a six-year, $58 million renovation project, according to Audrey Fix Schaefer, communications director for I.M.P., the Washington-based independent concert promotion and production company that operates Merriweather.
The suites, slated to be completed by the beginning of the concert season in May, will have from five to 25 seats in each. The venue has had 22 suites in the past with less seating available, Fix Schaefer said.
“We’re making [suites] more enticing for corporate use,” Fix Schaefer said in an email.
Tickets per seat in the suites will start at $3,000, Fix Schaefer said. The suites will be located on a second level balcony on both sides of the venue.
Merriweather currently offers pavilion and lawn seating and is able to accommodate 18,000 patrons at any given time.
In previous phases of the renovation, a new stage floor, a raised roof, patron restrooms, concession stands and box offices have been added. Additionally, a 24,000-square-foot addition was built with a new backstage, 10 dressing rooms and a swimming pool for performing artists to use. The design of the new facility is certified by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).
A fifth and final phase of improvements is set to begin in October.
Built in 1967, Merriweather is on 40 acres known as Symphony Woods in downtown Columbia. Music legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and the Grateful Dead have played on the Merriweather stage.
Concerts announced for Merriweather’s upcoming season include, PHISH, Hootie & The Blowfish, Train and the Goo Goo Dolls, the M3 Rock Festival, Luke Combs and Slayer.