Man charged with homicide, assault of Columbia couple being held without bond

A 22-year-old man charged with the homicide and assault of a couple in their Columbia home on May 5 is being held without bond, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Wilson Orellana-Lemus, of Tamebird Court in Columbia, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and home invasion and theft, police said.

On Monday, Orellana-Lemus waived his right to a bail hearing and is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Police allege Orellana-Lemus killed Amanda Nicole Harris and assaulted William James Webb with a baseball bat after he entered their apartment in the 8800 block of Spiral Cut through an unsecured window. He stole Harris’ jewelry and a cellphone, according to police.

Police responded to the couple’s apartment after family members asked for a check on their welfare on May 5.

Harris, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Webb, 42, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and remained in critical condition as of Saturday, police said.

Police said it does not appear the suspect knew either of the victims.

Harris’ death was the second in Howard for 2019 so far, surpassing last year’s single homicide in the county, according to police data. Howard police reported six homicides each in 2017 and 2016.

Last month, police arrested two men in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronald Carolina Jr. He was found outside of Kahler Hall in the Harper’s Choice Village Center on March 28 and was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. Police have said they believe the shooting was drug-related.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 5.

Baltimore Sun reporter Catherine Rentz contributed to this report.

