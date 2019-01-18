News Maryland Howard County

Howard County fire crews rescue man from burning townhouse in Columbia

Erin B. Logan
Howard County Times
Howard County fire officials say crews rescued a man from a fire at a Columbia townhouse just before dawn Friday.

The department was called just before 7 a.m. Officials said that upon arrival in the 5800 block of Harness Court in Columbia, responders saw fire on the first floor. A man, who called 911 to report the fire, was on the second floor and was rescued via a ground ladder.

Officials said the man identified himself as the owner of the house. He taken to Howard County General Hospital and was in stable condition, according to fire officials.

A spokesman for the department in an email said the Fire Marshal “determined the cause of the fire to be electrical in nature.”

